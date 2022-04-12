SBP governor downplays politics, pledges stability

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top central banker pledged policy actions ‘on a timely basis’ to ensure stability amid a political shakeup and deteriorating economy.

The comments from State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir came on Mondayas lawmakers have chosen Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. Khan’s downfall was accelerated by inflation running faster than 12 percent, the rupee trading near a record low to the dollar and foreign reserves shrinking to levels only able to cover a couple of months of imports.

“I have a broader message to the investor community, and that is that such political processes are not uncommon in democracies,” Baqir said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “It is important that economic policy making institutions act on a timely basis to ensure that the goal of financial stability remains.”

He said the fundamentals of Pakistan remained strong. “Last year, the economy grew around 5.5 percent. This was in top three of all countries, which IMF released data for January. Second, our projection growth for this fiscal year remains around 4 percent despite the hike we have done in the interest rates.”

Baqir pointed to the central bank’s surprise decision on Thursday to raise interest rates by 250 basis points following an emergency meeting, pegging the key rate at 12.25 percent.

“The main developments that forced us to have an emergency meeting were ... first, oil prices that continued to be remain high since March, and particularly oil futures are about 10 to 12 percent higher for next fiscal year,” the governor said.

“Second, the inflation in March was good 50 to 100 basis points higher than the previous month. Headline inflation was up around 12.7 percent and core inflation was up around 9 percent,” he added.

The third one was the depreciation of the rupee in past few weeks in part due to the political uncertainty. “In this context, when uncertainty was taking the toll on markets, the monetary policy committee thought it was important to prick the bubble on the political uncertainty,” Baqir said.

“I should mention that since the decision, the rupee has rallied near two percent, the stock market around 1.5 percent, and yields on 3 and 5 years bonds in Pakistan fell about 35 basis points.”

The central bank sees the economy expanding around 4 percent this fiscal year despite the hike in interest rate, Baqir said. A stable government is key to securing a crucial $3 billion remaining from a loan from the International Monetary Fund. That deal had been threatened by Khan’s decision earlier this year to cut fuel and electricity prices, a step to ease public angst as inflation pressures mounted but counter to the lender’s requirements.

Baqir acknowledged that IMF-required steps such as raising energy prices are difficult and unpopular, and could slow the release of funds, but that it is a common challenge for any country undergoing a political ‘situation’.

The governor said engagement with IMF remains strong for both the financial ministry as well as the central bank. “We are quite confident that quite soon we will be able to put the delay behind us and soon announce the good news of completing the next tranche from the IMF,” he said. “The IMF is important not just for the money, but also for the signal that it sends of good housekeeping on the economic policy front that catalyzes funding from other bilateral creditors as well as private capital markets.” “In the current political environment, unpopular decision being required by the IMF of raising fuel and electricity prices are proving difficult.