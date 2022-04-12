Rupee gains near a percent to hit 182.93/dollar

KARACHI: Rupee on Monday extended its winning streak for the second session on hopes of political and economic stability following the formation of the new government. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 182.93 to the dollar, 0.96 percent up from Friday’s close of 184.68.

The domestic currency saw a big three-rupee gain in the open market trade. It ended at 185/USD, compared with the previous close of 188. “The ease in economic and political crises have boosted sentiment on the rupee, with the central bank’s measures to raise interest rates and curb imports also lent support to the local unit,” said forex dealers.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers boycotted the election.

The Supreme Court’s decision has clarified the political scene pretty much. It is highly likely that PML-N led coalition government will complete the stipulated tenure of current parliament i.e., till August 23, where new elections will be conducted.

The SBP raised the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent owing to erosion in the foreign exchange reserve, rupee depreciation and spike in inflation.

“This 2.5 percent hike in interest rates will bring policy rate close to interbank rates (KIBOR); earlier on KIBOR was trading at an unusual premium of 3 percent above the policy rate. After the move, real interest rates are now mildly positive. This will ease off pressure on the exchange rate, which is already down to 182/dollar from highs of 188,” said Alfalah Securities in a report.

The rupee rose by 2 percent since the latest monetary policy decision. Analysts say the new government will need to get the IMF quickly back on track and gather support to boost foreign exchange reserves. Interest rates may need another round of adjustment soon and non-essential imports may require to be temporarily halted.

The new setup faces a hard balancing act trying to rein in inflation and concurrently maintaining fiscal and external sustainability. The first and the utmost concern is building adequate foreign exchange reserve buffer. This is not going to happen without resumption of IMF programme, according to the report from Alfalah Securities.

However, the fund has tough (unpopular) conditionalities i.e., raising taxes on salaried individuals, moving goods from zero-rating or reduced sales tax to normal sales tax, and increasing Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) – which might take retail fuel prices beyond Rs200/litre.

According to the brokerage, inflation on account of international commodity price boom and the rupee devaluation remains the second biggest challenge.

CPI inflation is estimated to hit teens in coming months. Finally maintaining primary balance at zero percent of GDP, as required in the supplementary finance bill 2022, seems very unlikely, he report added.