Asad guides Omar Associates to win over AZ Real Estate

KARACHI: Asad Shafiq smacked unbeaten 72 as Omar Associates downed AZ Real Estate by seven wickets in their match of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Corporate Cricket tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Sunday night.

Asad single-handedly enabled Omar Associates to achieve the 118-run target in 15 overs. Asad hit eight fours and one six in his 55-ball match-winning knock. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 15 not out while Sohail Akhtar struck a 12-ball 22, striking one four and two sixes. Israr Ahmad got 2-25.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Mir Hamza picked 4-14 in his four overs to dismiss AZ Real Estate for 117. Saim Ayaz scored 54 off 44 balls and had three sixes and as many fours. In another show, Realtime Property Islamabad defeated Diamond Land Hub by nine runs. Set to score 148, Diamond Land Hub were restricted to 138-7.