Adjustment on the cards in Asia Cup schedule

ISLAMABAD: Adjustments in the dates of Asia Cup T20 Cricket are on the cards as the tournament may start from early September instead of August 28 as declared by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on March 19 following its General Council meeting.

It has been learnt that the recent economic instability in Sri Lanka which is the host country of 18th edition of the Cup has forced the ACC to consider multiple options including adjustments in the dates.

The Asia Cup to be participated by Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, host city Sri Lanka and one of the qualifiers could start on September 1 or 2 instead of August 28 as announced by the ACC AGM.

The tournament final is expected to be held on September 15. Another challenge the ACC faces is to decide on the host country. The first option is to keep the hosting rights with Sri Lanka and shift the venue to the UAE.

“Adjustments in the dates are expected to be made and there is also likelihood that the UAE would go on to host the Cup instead of Sri Lanka with the Lankan Board continuing to keep the hosting rights.

But the discussion on change in venue is still under consideration and there is no final word regarding this. The interesting part is that Australian cricketers are also touring Lanka shortly and if that tour goes ahead without any real hitch, Sri Lanka would make a strong statement on their hosting abilities,” an official concerned said.

The tournament that usually alternates between ODI and T20 cricket formats was last played in 2018 and won by India. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the 2020 edition. Sri Lanka was supposed to host the 2020 edition but pandemic first pushed the event to 2021 before finally being moved to 2022.

Pakistan, who was originally supposed to host the 2022 Asia Cup now have the hosting rights for 2023. Besides the top five cricket playing Asian countries, a qualifier will join top teams for the Asia Cup.