Angry protesters

Last Sunday (April 10), thousands of people took to the streets in support of former prime minister Imran Khan. The opposition’s no-trust motion against Imran Khan has upset a majority of people who believe that in a democratic country, only people are allowed to select their prime minister and that no one – including elected representatives – has the power to oust their leader. Khan has inspired me and my friends. It will not be wrong to assume that every young Pakistani loves his leadership. Even though it is true that the country witnessed a high inflation rate during his tenure, people still love him.

Undoubtedly, many people are not satisfied with his ouster. History proves that no politician was removed from his post in this manner. His supporters rightly mention that he has not been removed on corruption charges.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi