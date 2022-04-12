Challenges ahead

Now that the Imran Khan-led government has been ousted, the new Shehbaz Sharif-led government is requested to pay serious attention to the country’s economic crises. This new setup has nearly one and a half year to stabilize the situation. The new prime minister and his team will have to work diligently for the betterment of our beloved country.
Also, it is important for the new PM to put an end to the old trend of blaming the previous government whenever things go wrong. As the saying goes, ‘actions speak louder than words’. It’s time these parties delivered on their promises and provided some relief to the people of Pakistan.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
