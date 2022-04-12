Imran Khan had claimed that he would play till the last ball and not give up. But there is a difference between playing till the last ball and running away from the field with the ball. After the Supreme Court’s decision, Imran Khan could have taken any one of the following two routes for his graceful exit: he could have either resigned or faced the no-confidence motion gracefully. By violating the constitution and by disrespecting the verdict of the Supreme Court, Imran left a tainted legacy behind.

Also, as far as the US conspiracy theory is concerned, one believes that only naive and staunch supporters of the PTI would believe it to be true. In the end, the vote of no-confidence was carried out with the support of PTI allies and independent members. There was no need for PTI dissidents, who the PTI claims have taken billions of rupees to change political affiliation, to participate in the voting. For the sake of his legacy, Imran could have made an honorable exit by following the constitution and the Supreme Court’s orders.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad