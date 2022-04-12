A divided society

The opposition parties have finally sent the PTI government packing. Amid allegations of incompetence and with all its clumsiness, the most severe impact the PTI has left behind is the sharp divide in society. It seems that a majority of people have fallen prey to the PTI’s populism. Imran Khan enjoys the status of a messiah among PTI supporters without whom there is no redemption. Many believe that only Khan could be trusted for the country’s governance. But once we take populism and hollow sloganeering out of the picture, only unfulfilled promises are left behind. During Khan’s tumultuous tenure, the economy suffered a lot. Despite the tall claims that the party had the most competent group of professionals, the PTI miserably failed to bring economic stability. Khan’s unceremonious departure is a result of the fatal errors he committed and the support his government lost all of a sudden. The Khan show is over. Now the question is: what’s next for the country. Certainly, there are many political players in Pakistan. All Pakistanis, including overseas Pakistanis, are worried about the future of their beloved homeland.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne, Australia