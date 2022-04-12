IG takes notice of triple murder

LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which three people were killed in firing on a car at Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report from Gujranwala RPO. The IG directed Mandi Bahauddin DPO to form special teams to arrest the killers. He directed that the DPO should keep a close contact with the families of the deceased. The IG also took notice of the incident in which three members of a family were killed in an alleged explosion of flammable material in Mitranwali area of Sialkot and sought a report from Gujranwala RPO. The IG directed Sialkot DPO to inquire into all aspects of the incident. He said best medical facilities should be provided to the injured. The DPO said according to initial reports, three persons, 13-year-old Abdullah, 35-year-old Karan and 37-year-old Nigina were killed in the tragic incident when an unidentified firecracker exploded at their house in Mitranwali area of Bambanwala Police station.