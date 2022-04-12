Cash-starved people visiting ‘lunda’ bazaar to buy used clothes for Eid

Rawalpindi:The pricehike and financial constraints have forced many people to turn towards ‘lunda’ bazaar to buy garments for festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The prices of new clothes and garments have reached new heights and it has become difficult for the people belonging to lower and middle strata of the society to buy new stuff for big occasion.

Though the shopping frenzy has so far not gripped the markets and bazaars, all the ‘lunda’ bazaars from Banni to Saddar area are receiving large numbers of customers from onset of Ramazan. The visitors are complaining about high rates and also demanding the concerned authorities to introduce any kind of mechanism to control prices in the markets. Irum Abbasi, a customer at Raja Bazaar, said “The pricehike has left the common people with no other option except to find out alternative ways and means to meet requirements related to the Eid festivity.”

“Had I bought new shoes of average quality for my three kids it would have cost me more than Rs. 5,000. So I have spent only Rs. 1,500 and bought second hand shoes for them,” she said. The situation is not different for other people who lack enough financial resources. The option of buying new and quality clothes now apparently rests with limited segments of the society. Prices of all kinds of clothes and shoes have registered an increase of 50 to 100 per cent, making many customers give a second thought before buying any item. “Of course, prices are high in other markets but these are still affordable here. I visited ‘lunda’ bazaar near Railway Station in Saddar and got one jeans each for my children within my range,” said Feroze Habib, a customer.