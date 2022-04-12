40 new Covid-19 cases

LAHORE:Around 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,462, while recoveries stood at 490,590. He said that the Health Department conducted 13,880 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.78 million tests had so far been conducted.