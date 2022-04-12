Steps being taken to make LWMC stable, robust: CEO

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued its quarterly performance of enforcement and business development wing report here on Monday.

The report was released in a future plan review meeting held in the CEO's office. Enforcement and Business Development Wing briefed CEO Rafia Haider on the performance of the first quarter and various other matters.

Rafia Haider said that all steps are being taken to make LWMC more stable and robust and to further achieve this goal LWMC Enforcement wing is active against illegal dumping of waste in the city. It has been decided to introduce the App for enforcement activities, which will further improve real time monitoring. It has also been decided to digitise all the records of Enforcement and Business Development. In the first quarter of 2022, 47 illegal dumping vehicles were seized, four FIRs were registered and a new record of 24,194 site inspections has been established.

In the last three months, 4358 challans were issued for illegal dumping and littering on the roads. Heavy fines of Rs7.6 million have been imposed for violating the Local Government Act.

LWMC Enforcement team has also issued 13,547 warning notices for minor violations during the last three months. Enforcement wing has carried out operations on illegal dumping points affecting the beauty of Lahore city and closed several points. Further, a feasibility plan has been submitted to cater to the waste generation arrangements of Pakistan Railways Lahore Division.

Other quarterly achievements include SWM plan verification of societies on LDA guidelines, waste mechanism verification of societies and potential waste generators, hourly and daily monitoring of field teams, daily monitoring of tonnage report, sensitising contractual societies for regular check on contractors, closure of unapproved dumping points, inspection activity of drains of Lahore, special activity against scavengers and placement of bins in front of shops.

Open drains in commercial areas are being checked while challan and warning notices have been issued to the shopkeepers who dumped garbage in the drains. In future, access to cement factories and RDF plants for waste disposal will be ensured while work will also be done to collect green waste from private societies for compost plant.