Call to release salary, 25pc allowance on Eid

LAHORE:A meeting of Sports Board Punjab Employees Welfare Union was held under the leadership of Union President Ali Ashraf at National Hockey Stadium the other day.

Hundreds of SBP employees participated in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Ashraf said that all the employees of Sports Board Punjab are performing their duties with utmost honesty and diligence despite suffering from severe price hike.

“We demand from the authorities to release a salary and 25% allowance for SBP employees on Eid-ul-Fitr as given by the Punjab government to its regular employees,” he added.