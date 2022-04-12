Call to release salary, 25pc allowance on Eid

LAHORE:A meeting of Sports Board Punjab Employees Welfare Union was held under the leadership of Union President Ali Ashraf at National Hockey Stadium the other day.
Hundreds of SBP employees participated in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Ashraf said that all the employees of Sports Board Punjab are performing their duties with utmost honesty and diligence despite suffering from severe price hike.
“We demand from the authorities to release a salary and 25% allowance for SBP employees on Eid-ul-Fitr as given by the Punjab government to its regular employees,” he added.
LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which three people were killed in firing on a car...
Rawalpindi:The pricehike and financial constraints have forced many people to turn towards ‘lunda’ bazaar to buy...
Rawalpindi:Assistant Commissioner Taxila Marhaba Nemat Shah visited Ramazan Bazaar, Taxila to review the arrangements...
LAHORE:Around 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours....
LAHORE:The Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an oath-taking...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company issued its quarterly performance of enforcement and business development wing...
Comments