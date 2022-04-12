Hot weather to prevail

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City as mercury touched 41.2°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a westerly wave was likely to enter upper and central parts of the country today (Tuesday) and may persist in upper parts of the country till tomorrow (Wednesday).
They predicted that mainly hot and partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Jacobabad where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 41.2°C and minimum was 22.6°C.
