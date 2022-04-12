Man stabs wife’s ex-husband

LAHORE:A man stabbed and injured ex-husband of his wife over forcing her to get khula (separation) in North Cantonment. Reportedly, the suspect Zahid had married “Z” three years back after her divorce from Jan Maseeh.

She recently had demanded khula from Zahid and started living with Jaan Maseeh, her ex-husband. It had annoyed Zahid who stabbed the victim and left him with multiple wounds. The injured was shifted to Mayo Hospital while Zahid fled the scene.

Robber arrested: A robber wanted in 50 cases was arrested after an encounter with police in Factory Area here on Monday. The suspect identified as Zahid Sharif was going with his accomplice on a bike when near Ghazi Road a police team signaled them to a stop.

They started firing which was retaliated by the police. As a result, robber Zahid Sharif received bullet injuries and fell down. His accomplice escaped. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. He was wanted in over 50 cases. Police recovered a handgun and a bike from the crime scene. Police said they were searching for the fleeing suspect identified as Hamza.

COP SUSPENDED: A Dolphin Squad official was suspended for displaying arms and threatening citizens here on Monday. Cop Amir Ashraf had a dispute with his neighbours near Kahna Ahloo Road. On the day of the incident, the neighbours tortured him.

Later, the cop and his accomplices allegedly harassed and beat them with a handgun. A Dolphin Squad spokesperson said the dispute was of personal nature. It had nothing to do with Dolphin Squad or police. The cop was suspended. SP Dolphin Squad ordered an inquiry against him.

Transformer Blast: A Wapda transformer exploded on Defence Road here on Monday. The transformer exploded near COMSATS University. After the blast, thick flames and clouds covered the area, creating panic among people. They called rescue teams who reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

PO ARRESTED: A proclaimed offender (PO) defrauding a widow six years back in Gawalmandi was arrested. Accused Rafique had issued a cheque to a window which was bounced. A case was registered against him and he was wanted in the matter for the last six years. Police arrested him.