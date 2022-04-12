PESSI to introduce self-registration for workers

LAHORE:Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Monday said that PESSI had decided to introduce self-registration scheme for the registration of workers. According to a spokesperson for PESSI here, this was a big step of PESSI to bring more workers in the social security scheme.

The PESSI commissioner said that workers would be able to easily register themselves with social security, adding that a draft had been prepared to change the PESSI law for self-registration scheme which would be introduced after formal approval. He said that self-registration scheme would be able to estimate the exact number of workers in industrial and trading organisations, adding that after the self-registration scheme, no organisation would be able to hide the data of its workers from the PESSI.

He said those workers who had not been registered till date would also be able to get benefit from the social security scheme.

Syed Bilal Haider said that PESSI was ensuring provision of modern medical facilities and financial incentives to the registered workers. He said that funds were being released on a priority for patients of liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer who could be treated in specific hospitals. He said that revolutionary measures were also being taken for women workers

under PESSI.

The commissioner said that gynecological wards had been ensured in the social security hospitals near the factories, adding that a 50-bed state-of-the-art gynecological block had been set up at the Social Security Hospital, Kot Lakhpat. He said that every step was being taken under social security for the development of the workers and their families.

dengue: Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab on Monday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 396,418 indoor and 98,889 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. According to the P&SHD, the anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 388 places across the province.