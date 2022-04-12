 
Tuesday April 12, 2022
Lahore

Kite string injures motorcyclist

By Our Correspondent
April 12, 2022

LAHORE:A motorcyclist was injured after a kite string cut his neck in Raiwind City here on Monday. The victim identified as Abdul Rehman was going on his bike when the kite twine cut his neck and he fell down from his bike near Bahria Orchard. He was rushed to a

nearby hospital.

