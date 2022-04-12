Gulistan Colony residents facing water shortage

Rawalpindi:The residents of Gulistan Colony, Lane No. 3 are facing acute water shortage for many years. Masses are totally dependent on tankers mafia, says a press release.According to details, masses of Gulistan Colony are deprived of water since a long time.
According to sources, the concerned officials are allegedly take commission from tankers mafia. The masses of the area have demanded from DG Military Land and Cantonments, Major General Tariq Zameer, Station Commander (Rawalpindi) Brig. Sulman Nazar; and CEO Chaklala Cantt to play their roles for resolution of their issue. They warned the concerned authorities to block GT Road and to stage a protest in front of Cantonment Board office if their demands were not met.
