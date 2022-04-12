Blind murder case solved, accused arrested

Islamabad:Lohi Bhair police have traced a blind murder case and arrested two accused for killing a husband his wife and six months daughter.

According to a police spokesman, the main culprit Mazhar Hussain killed his daughter Saba Ehtasham, son-in-law and minor granddaughter for marriage against his will. The accused murdered the family after tying their hands and feet with rope and later dumped the bodies in a ditch near Naval Anchorage in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bhair police station.

On March 4, 2022 the plaintiff Muhammad Sabir resident of Bhara Kahu lodged a complaint with Lohi Bhair police about missing of his son Ehtasham Sabir his daughter-in-law and their minor child.

The IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younus tasked SSP (operations) Faisal Kamran for recovery of abductees and arrest culprits. The SSP (operations) formed teams under the supervision of SP (Rural) Zia-ud-Din ASP / SDPO (Sihala) Banish Fatima and other officers.

The operations were carried out by SHO (Lohi Bhair) Sub Inspector Mumtaz Baig, Sub Inspector Fakhr Abbas and ASI Zafar Iqbal under the supervision of SDPO (Sihala). The police teams after hectic efforts and obtaining the CDR of abductees' phone numbers netted the accused Muhammad Haider s/o Abdul Karim resident of Rawalpindi and Mazhar Hussain.

During the interrogation both the accused confessed that on February 22 night they along with their accomplice murdered the family with a knife after tying them with rope. The police recovered the bodies of the murdered family on the indication of the detainees and shifted to the PIMS hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to the heirs. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other two culprits Noman and Ayub.