‘Karachi facing diseases due to water contamination’

KARACHI: At a time when Karachi is in the grip of water-borne diseases, especially diarrhoea and acute gastroenteritis, people can get potable water from 50 filtration plants being run by the Alkhidmat Foundation in different parts of the city, the NGO’s officials said on Monday.

“Karachi is in the grip of diarrhoea and acute gastroenteritis due to sewage mixing with drinking water. Alkhidmat is operating 50 water filtration plants in the city that are providing potable water of international quality to thousands of citizens on a daily basis,” Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig told the media. He said potable water is crucial for life, and Alkhidmat is working to provide it to citizens at subsidised rates, adding that the NGO is also running a mobile filtration van that is dispensing clean and cool water in high-traffic areas during the hot summer.

“Alkhidmat has also established a water testing lab in PIB Colony where citizens and institutions can get their water samples tested,” he said, adding that a team of water technicians performs maintenance work at the plants that develop mechanical problems. He also mentioned that Alkhidmat had procured water filtration plants from the Japanese government during the then mayor Naimatullah Khan’s era, and they are still in use and providing clean water to citizens.