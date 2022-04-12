IA Rehman remembered on his first death anniversary

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) remembers IA Rehman, the organisation’s former honorary spokesperson and secretary-general, on his first death anniversary.

Under Rehman’s steady leadership, which lasted over 25 years, HRCP grew into an internationally credible human rights organisation and maintained its independence and non-partisanship, a HRCP statement said.

In this time, Rehman mentored scores of young human rights defenders across the country, all of whom recall his warmth, perspicacity and unshakeable integrity, it said. Throughout his life, Rehman championed a wide range of human rights causes. As a veteran journalist he wrote with exceptional clarity to advocate an end to enforced disappearances and the death penalty, while defending constitutionalism, freedom of expression and the rights of religious minorities, the statement said.

“He was an integral part of the women’s movement and labour rights movement, while his particular affection and concern for Balochistan kept his finger on the pulse of the province for years. Rehman’s activism transcended geographical boundaries and he infused a quiet energy into efforts advocating peace and pluralism in South Asia. Indeed, his vast knowledge was such that Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, at a reference last year, said he wished he had had the chance to spend more time in conversation with Rehman.