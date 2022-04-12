Food packages distribution launched

MANSEHRA: King Salman Relief Centre, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, has initiated the distribution of 25,000 food packages across the country.

A press release issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Embassy in Islamabad on Monday said that in the first phase, as many as 25,000 food packages would be distributed in the holy month of Ramazan.

The project will benefit about 175,000 people in nine districts of Sindh, three districts of Punjab and earthquake victims of Roundu district in Gilgit-Baltistan. The food bags will be distributed under the supervision of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and beneficiaries are being chosen by the provincial governments. Each package weighs 97kg and contains 80kg flour, 5 litres of cooking oil, 5kg sugar, 5kg Daal Chana, and 2kg dates.