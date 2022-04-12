JUIF leader says new govt to pull country out of crises

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) provincial deputy amir Hidayatullah Shah has said the coalition government being formed by the joint opposition would pull the country out of the political and economic crises.

“Imran Niazi’s government, which had come into power through a stolen mandate, is now over and the new government being formed will pull the country out of the current political and economic crises,” he said while speaking to media persons here on Monday.

Shah said that following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ruling expected shortly in the foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the politics of Imran Niazi would come to an end. “This country witnessed the worst ever regime in its history but we are optimistic that a fresh government being formed now would address inflation, unemployment and other issues,” he said.“We have the power to mobilise people and take them to the streets but the PTI has only been making false claims of street agitation,” said Shah, who also has served as a senator.