Young man drowns in Siren River

MANSEHRA: A young man drowned while his brother was rescued by locals from the Siran River in the Shinkiari area here on Monday.

Qamar Shah, 22, and his brother Samar Shah, 17, were swimming in the river to beat the heat but both suddenly slipped into the deep waters. Area residents jumped into the water and rescued Samar but Qamar drowned.

Rescue 1122 and locals later recovered the body from the water after putting in hectic efforts that lasted for hours.Rescue 1122 spokesman Amir Khadim told reporters that the body of Qamar Shah was handed over to the bereaved family.

He said that a shovel machine was also used in the search operation to remove heavy rocks in the water. Khadim said that it was the second such incident. Last week, another boy drowned in the Kunhar River in Garhi Habibullah area and the Rescue 1122 personnel had later fished out his body from the water.