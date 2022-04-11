Country witnessed worst governance during PTI’s regime: Hamza

LAHORE: The joint opposition’s candidate for Punjab chief minister’s slot, Hamza Shehbaz, on Sunday said the country saw the worst form of government during the PTI’s three and a half years regime.

He said the nation suffered unprecedented inflation and poverty, while the attempts were made to mislead the masses. The Constitution and law were violated and the people’s lives were made miserable, he added.

“We had put Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity during the PMLN tenure and now, we will start the journey again,” he said. Hamza also congratulated the nation on the successful journey to a hopeful era adding: “Long live Pakistan, long live Constitution.”

Meanwhile, PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Imran Khan disappointed the nation by violating the Constitution, law, and democratic ethics just to remain in power. Talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House, the PMLN senator said Imran Khan did nothing for the nation during his three and a half years rule, adding the people, who had high expectations from him, were deeply disappointed.

“His rule was nothing but abuses, accusations and excesses against political rivals. He considered it as his duty to imprison the opposition leaders through the misuse of power,” he said.

“He will be remembered as a failed ruler in the history, despite having full support of powerful circles,” he added. He said that Imran Khan is the only prime minister to be ousted by the Parliament. “This distinction came to him because of his stubbornness and desire to cling to power in the face of clear defeat and due to this, the courts had to open their doors at midnight,” he added. The PMLN senator said, “As he (Imran) left, he threw Pakistan’s foreign relations into the fire of his lust for power.”