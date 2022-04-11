Ghani praises Ali Muhammad Khan

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani admired the spirit of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan for sitting alone on the government benches in the National Assembly amid voting on the no-confidence motion.
In his message posted on the Twitter, Sindh minister said: “I must appreciate the Ali Muhammad Khan of PTI at least he is sitting in assembly and witness the successful vote of no-confidence motion.”
It may be recalled that Ali Muhammad Khan was the only PTI MNA who kept sitting on the treasury benches during the voting process on the no-confidence motion against the former PM. Ayaz Sadiq, who was running proceedings of the House, invited PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan to address the lower house during the vote on no confidencce against Imran Khan.
