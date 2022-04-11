Two killed in road accident

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and one injured on Sunday in a road accident near Moro in district Naushahro Feroze. Two motorcyclists identified as Rano s/o Ayoub Sandello and Nisar s/o Bahar Sandello, were killed following a collision between a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw at Daras Road near Moro in district Naushahro Feroze.