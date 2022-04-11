Three people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including a 24-year-old-student, were killed in different incidents in Jacobabad and Sajawal districts on Sunday.

Body of Moor Chandio, was recovered from his house in village Leemo Khan Chandio near Mirpur Bathero in district Sajawal. Ghulam Hussain, father of the deceased, told the Police that three unidentified suspects hammered his son to death.

In another incident, two unidentified motorcyclists killed Qadir Bakhsh, in Sabzi Mandi, district Jacobabad and escaped. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, saying that the victim was the resident of Balochistan. A 24-year-old student of the Agricultural University Tandojam, Muhammad Zaman Khushik, was shot dead by three unknown motorcyclists.