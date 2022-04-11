Five alleged terrorists killed in Bannu encounter

PESHAWAR: Five alleged terrorists were killed during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department and police in Bannu on Sunday.

An official said the police and CTD personnel, while acting over tip-off, were conducting an operation in Zindi Falak Sher in the limits of Huwaid Police Station when the terrorists opened fire. The official said during the exchange of fire five terrorists belonging to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Khalil group and TTP Zar Gul alias Uncle group were killed. Their other accomplices managed to escape, he added.

The official said those killed in the operation were wanted in a number of terrorist incidents, blasts, target killing and attacks on police. The slain terrorists were identified as commander Shah Fahad alias Shahid, Nooruddin alias Khalid alias Hafiz, Sabireen alias Abu Huraira, Shermanullah alias Siraj and Mohammad Iqbal alias Khalid. Police officials said an IED-fitted bike, explosives, automatic weapons, documents and cellular phones were also recovered from the spot.