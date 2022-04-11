River inflows gradually improve

LAHORE: Following increase in temperature, water inflows in almost all major rivers have gradually started to improve. According to water report issued by Wapda Sunday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 30300 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 14000 cusecs and Outflows 14000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 29000 cusecs and Outflows 34100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 19100 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 39600 cusecs and Outflows 36100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 33300 cusecs and Outflows 29500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 27000 cusecs and Outflows 27000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 21400 cusecs and Outflows 21400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 22600 cusecs and Outflows 6700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1392.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Sunday 0.000 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1088.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 0.223 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.000 MAF.