ANP welcomes Imran’s removal

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday welcomed the removal of Imran Khan through constitutional means.

In a statement, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said the PTI chief wanted to prolong his rule at the expense of the state institutions. Sardar Hussain, who is ANP’s parliamentary party leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, congratulated the political parties and state institutions particularly the judiciary for smooth in-house change under the constitution.

He added that Imran Khan was pushing the country towards fascism and one-man rule. “Strengthening of democracy and democratic institutions is the only way to resolve our problems,” he said and added that unfortunately the PTI-led government had created hurdles in the way of democracy, parliamentary system and constitution of the country.

“The Kaptan triggered economic and constitutional crises for his own vested interests,” Sardar Hussain added. The ANP leader said the PTI government had deprived Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its due shares in net hydel profit and other natural resources.

He said the PTI government had failed to announce the National Finance Commission Award to give KP its due share. He hoped the new government would give its due share to the province in national resources but also would take practical steps to control inflation inherited from the previous government.

“The new government should focus on introducing electoral reforms and paving the way for holding free, fair and transparent elections,” he said. He added all provinces, particularly smaller federating units, would be given their due share and rights.

Sardar Hussain claimed that the president of Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan, speaker and deputy speaker violated the constitution by rejecting the no-trust motion and dissolving the National Assembly. He said the ANP would suggest to the government to move a case against them under Article 6 of the constitution.