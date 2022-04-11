PMC announces transfer policy for vacant seats

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that the window for first-year transfers on vacant seats in medical and dental colleges is open.

According to the regulator, all public and private medical and dental colleges have allowed students to apply for the notified vacant seats. “Any student enrolled in any medical or dental college may transfer to another college in the same program at the same level to a notified vacant seat available in the college, subject to any transfer rules prescribed by the affiliating university,” it said.

The PMC said no medical or dental college had the right to restrict a student from leaving a college or applying for transfer, while colleges won’t demand a no-objection certificate (NOC) for such transfers. “Any such act of restrictions or blocking a student from the transfer is illegal,” it said.

The commission said colleges must display the list of all students applying for transfers (to or from the college) on their websites. It added that the colleges would notify the final list of students, who had transferred to and the college from which the students had transferred out to the authority by April 30.

“No transfer shall be accepted by a college to a vacant seat until reviewed by the Authority to ensure transparency. After review of the transfer lists submitted by each college and reconciling any complaints by students, transfers on Vacant Seats shall be notified by the authority,” it said. The PMC said all transfers on vacant seats for second-year to final-year students were open and would be dealt with under Section 18 of the PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum, and Conduct) Regulations, 2021, (Amended).