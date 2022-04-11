Experts term looming food insecurity an impending threat

Islamabad : Speakers at a seminar on ‘Ramification of Food Insecurity in Pakistan’ said that the looming food insecurity hovering in and around the region has posed an impending threat to all underdeveloped countries especially in South Asia including Pakistan.

The event was held here under the aegis of the Founder group. Meher Kashif Younis former senior Vice President Lahore Chamber quoting the world food program, said recently Pakistan’s double-digit food price inflation, along with dwindling income, has left more Pakistanis food insecure. He said a sizeable number of Pakistanis are food insecure of which 18 per cent are confronted with acute food insecurity.

He said 20 percent of the population in Pakistan is undernourished and 44 percent of children under five years are stunted. He said in recent years, Pakistan has produced more food than its population consumes and has been a major producer of wheat and rice.

However, the poor segment of society and most vulnerable people in the country can’t afford a sufficient and nutritious diet despite the overall growth in food production. Meher Kashif said primarily this is due to limited economic access to the poorest especially women lacking an adequate and diverse diet. He said all complementary feeding indicators are far below acceptable levels, only one in 7 children aged 6-23 months hardly gets a meal with scarce dietary diversity. He said a major chunk of children is deprived of the minimum number of meals a day. Elaborating he said food insecurity has two dimensions availability and affordability. He said abject poverty, food insecurity, normal nutrition, frequent infections, poor health condition, and hidden hunger are also closely associated with each other while the number of hungry people is rising every year.