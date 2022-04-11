Over 2,500 held for drug smuggling in three months: officials

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have arrested over 2500 drug dealers and busted 62 gangs involved in street crimes during the last three months, officials said on Sunday.

"As many as 62 gangs involved in street crimes have been busted. And Rs37.9 million cash as well as 192 phones, 20 cars and 49 snatched and lifted motorbikes were also recovered during the last three months," Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroonur Rashid told reporters.

The official said a special drive was underway against the drug sellers, smugglers and manufacturers and over 2500 were held in the last three months. The SSP said 81 kilograms of ice, 180kg heroin, 1026kg of hashish and 1410kg of opium were recovered during the operation. He added some of the top dealers were among those arrested while factories of drugs were also busted.

The official informed that apart from aggressive actions, awareness against the use of drugs is being created among the public by engaging educational institutions, prayer leaders, elders, local government representatives and other communities.

The police have also been directed to play their active role in bringing an end to blood feuds, Haroon said, adding the cops have also been directed to go after the land mafia and groups brandishing weapons on public to spread terror.