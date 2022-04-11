Low immunity in Hepatitis B, anaemia patients increased, data reveals

KARACHI: With an average number of 21 patients per day during the first quarter of the year 2022, the Jinnah Sindh Medical University’s Institute of Family Medicine (IFM-JSMU) health screening drill, mainly for hepatitis showed that the increased low immunity was reported in the patients suffering from anaemia and Hepatitis B.

As per the data shared by Chairperson of the Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU Professor Marie Andrades, 363 patients visited the outpatient clinic in the month of January, 374 in the month of February, and a drastic increase of 945 was reported in the month of March.

While addressing the issue, Vice-Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that in order to counter the numbers and bring a major impact, the people should use effective preventive strategies, such as ensuring regular health checkups, increasing their water intake, maintaining a healthy life balance through nutritious meals and exercise.

The Institute of Family Medicine’s highly qualified consultants provide extensive care to the patients of all genders and ages for the most prevalent medical problems, including geriatric clinical care, vaccinations, women’s health, smoking cessation care, and urgent care, such as nebulization, rehydration, cleaning and dressing of wounds, intravenous/muscular injections, suturing of minor lacerations. The institute also specialises in providing outreach clinical services through the use of mobile units and health camps and providing health education for chronic infectious and mental health diseases.

The faculty members, including nursing staff, and dispenser, at the Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU facilitate the patients with comprehensive, and holistic medical care, including curative, preventive and rehabilitative medical care at very low cost.

The institute also deals with a wide spectrum of diseases, including Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, respiratory tract infections, anaemia, urinary tract infections, asthma, chronic lung conditions, arthritis, diarrhoea, gastritis, ear infections and conjunctives, depression, anxiety, thyroid disorders and provided online consultations against the Covid-19.