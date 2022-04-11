Ukraine braces for ‘important battles’ as Pope urges Easter ceasefire

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Ukraine is preparing for “important battles” against Moscow’s forces in the east of the country, the president said, as Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce to end the war.

Evacuations continued from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike on Friday killed 57 people at a railway station, according to a revised toll. President Volodymyr Zelensky again condemned atrocities against civilians, and after speaking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said they had agreed “that all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished”.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said the country was examining the alleged culpability of 500 leading Russian officials for thousands of war crimes, including President Vladimir Putin.

And White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pledged the US would “work with the international community to make sure there’s accountability” for what he called “mass atrocities”.

Pope Francis called for an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine to pave the way for peace. “Let the Easter truce begin. But not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again — no! — a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation,” he told a mass at Saint Peter’s Square.

The pontiff denounced a war where “defenceless civilians” suffered “heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty”. The UN on Sunday said 4,232 civilian casualties had been recorded in Ukraine to date, with 1,793 killed and 2,439 injured.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk region, updated the death toll from Friday’s attack at the station in Kramatorsk from 52 to 57 in a post to Telegram. Ukraine’s prosecutor Venediktova said 1,222 bodies had been found in the region around Kyiv alone so far.

At least two corpses were found inside a manhole at a petrol station on a motorway outside Kyiv on Sunday, an AFP reporter saw. The bodies appeared to be wearing a mix of civilian and military clothing.

A distraught woman appeared at the manhole and peered inside, before breaking down and clawing the earth. She wailed “my son, my son”. Ukraine said Kremlin propaganda had laid the groundwork for the bloody campaign, and that the Russian media had played its part.

“For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have been inciting hatred, dehumanising Ukrainians, nurturing Russian superiority and laying ground for these atrocities,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday. Weekend bombardments in eastern Ukraine killed 10 civilians and wounded 11 others around Kharkiv, the region’s governor said on Sunday. Saturday’s bombardments hit four towns around and to the southeast of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram, adding that one of those killed was a child.

“In the course of the day, the occupiers bombarded the civil infrastructure at Balakliya, Pesochin, Zolochiv and Dergachi,” he added. “At the current time we know of 10 people killed, including a child, and 11 wounded.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, had a population of around 1.5 million before the war. Located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border, it has been the site of fierce fighting since the start of the invasion on February 24, but has not been captured by Moscow’s forces. In recent days, Russian troops have pulled back from Kharkiv region towards the east and south of Ukraine.