‘Baseless and a pack of lies:’ ISPR rejects foreign media report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, has rejected a report published by BBC Urdu about what happened at the PM House before Imran Khan was ousted from the post of prime minister, terming it “baseless and a pack of lies.”

“The report published by British broadcasting agency today is baseless and a pack of lies. The propaganda report has not cited any credible, verified or relevant source,” a brief statement by the ISPR on Sunday said.

The military’s media wing said that this report is a violation of basic journalism ethics and there is “no truth in the fake news.”

“The report clearly seems a part of organised disinformation campaign,” the ISPR added. It further stated that the matter is being raised with the senior officials of the broadcasting corporation.

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of the vote of no-confidence against him on Saturday night, dismissed reports claiming that he has removed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News had earlier reported, citing reliable sources.

Sources told Geo News that Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, had said that he had no plans to make changes to the defence department.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran had told journalists. “I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution,” the PM was quoted as saying.