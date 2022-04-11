Mexicans vote in refrendum

Brussels: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearly resolved after...
Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called federal elections for May 21 on Sunday, launching a...
Reykjavik: Long considered the "most peaceful country in the world", Iceland’s tranquillity has been shattered by a...
Baghdad: Garbage clogs the banks of Iraq’s Tigris River in Baghdad but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a...
Seoul: North Korea has described Joe Biden as an "old man in his senility", in a characteristically colourful personal...
Manaus, Brazil: Proudly donning majestic feathered headdresses, models sing an ode to the rain while a makeup artist...
