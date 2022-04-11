Iraqis clean up Tigris River

Baghdad: Garbage clogs the banks of Iraq’s Tigris River in Baghdad but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a rare environmental project in the war-battered country.
With boots and gloves, they pick up soggy trash, water bottles, aluminium cans and muddy styrofoam boxes, part of a green activist campaign called the Cleanup Ambassadors. "This is the first time this area has been cleaned since 2003," shouts a passer-by about the years of conflict since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.
