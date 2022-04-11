N Korea spurns ‘feeble’ Biden

Seoul: North Korea has described Joe Biden as an "old man in his senility", in a characteristically colourful personal attack on the US president after he accused the Russian leader of war crimes in Ukraine.
The diatribe came after Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" and called for him to be put on trial over alleged atrocities against civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha. "The latest story is the US chief executive who spoke ill of the Russian president with groundless data," said a commentary carried by the official KCNA news agency on Sunday.
Brussels: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearly resolved after...
Mexico City: Mexicans will vote on Sunday in a divisive national referendum championed by President Andres Manuel...
Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called federal elections for May 21 on Sunday, launching a...
Reykjavik: Long considered the "most peaceful country in the world", Iceland’s tranquillity has been shattered by a...
Baghdad: Garbage clogs the banks of Iraq’s Tigris River in Baghdad but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a...
Manaus, Brazil: Proudly donning majestic feathered headdresses, models sing an ode to the rain while a makeup artist...
Comments