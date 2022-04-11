French saxophone maker hits the right note!

Mantes-la-Ville, France: After the financial blues of the Covid pandemic, the French saxophone maker favoured by American jazz greats celebrates its 100th birthday looking to expand further in Asia and the United States.

Selmer experienced two difficult years after the pandemic began in 2020, the company’s executive chairman Thierry Oriez tells AFP. "The Covid crisis affected us together with our customers" because "the world of music stopped", whether that meant shows or conservatory classes. But now Oriez looks to the future, with sales brimming once more.