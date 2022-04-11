Hundreds of Peruvians march to demand president resign

Lima: Hundreds of Peruvians marched through Lima demanding the resignation of President Pedro Castillo Saturday, as the leftist leader faces nationwide demonstrations against rising fuel prices.

Tensions have been building in Peru since Monday, when truckers called for a strike and protests broke out in Lima, Ica and other parts of the country over soaring costs of living. It is the first time in Castillo’s eight months in power that he has faced protests of this scale. The 52-year-old former rural school teacher reacted late Monday night by calling a curfew in Lima and the neighboring port city of Callao -- together home to 10 million people.