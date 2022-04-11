Hundreds of Peruvians march to demand president resign

Lima: Hundreds of Peruvians marched through Lima demanding the resignation of President Pedro Castillo Saturday, as the leftist leader faces nationwide demonstrations against rising fuel prices.
Tensions have been building in Peru since Monday, when truckers called for a strike and protests broke out in Lima, Ica and other parts of the country over soaring costs of living. It is the first time in Castillo’s eight months in power that he has faced protests of this scale. The 52-year-old former rural school teacher reacted late Monday night by calling a curfew in Lima and the neighboring port city of Callao -- together home to 10 million people.
Brussels: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearly resolved after...
Mexico City: Mexicans will vote on Sunday in a divisive national referendum championed by President Andres Manuel...
Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called federal elections for May 21 on Sunday, launching a...
Reykjavik: Long considered the "most peaceful country in the world", Iceland’s tranquillity has been shattered by a...
Baghdad: Garbage clogs the banks of Iraq’s Tigris River in Baghdad but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a...
Seoul: North Korea has described Joe Biden as an "old man in his senility", in a characteristically colourful personal...
Comments