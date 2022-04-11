Egypt economist dies, police denies ‘forced disappearance’

Cairo: Egyptian economist Ayman Hadhoud, who was allegedly detained in early February, has died, his brother told AFP on Sunday, as police denied "forcibly disappearing" him.
"According to official records in the prosecution, (Ayman) died on March 5," his brother Omar Hadhoud, a lawyer, told AFP. "We got a call last night to retrieve the body from the Abbasiya" mental health facility.
The interior ministry meanwhile said on Sunday that Hadhoud was placed in a psychiatric facility on February 6, following reports he attempted to break into an apartment in central Cairo.
