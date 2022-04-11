Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli forces in W Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian woman on Sunday near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a surge of violence.
The ministry said the woman, aged in her 40s, died in a hospital in the West Bank city of Beit Jala after suffering massive blood loss from a torn artery. She was identified as Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
