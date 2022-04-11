Ukrainians

Geneva: More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their country since the Russian invasion on February 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
The UNHCR said there were 4,503,954 Ukrainian refugees on Sunday. That was 62,291 more than the previous day. Europe has not seen such a flood of refugees since World War II. Ninety percent of those who have fled Ukraine are women and children, as the Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to leave.
Brussels: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearly resolved after...
Mexico City: Mexicans will vote on Sunday in a divisive national referendum championed by President Andres Manuel...
Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called federal elections for May 21 on Sunday, launching a...
Reykjavik: Long considered the "most peaceful country in the world", Iceland’s tranquillity has been shattered by a...
Baghdad: Garbage clogs the banks of Iraq’s Tigris River in Baghdad but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a...
Seoul: North Korea has described Joe Biden as an "old man in his senility", in a characteristically colourful personal...
Comments