Monday April 11, 2022
World

Poland to seek justice for ‘massacre’

By AFP
April 11, 2022

Warsaw: Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday said he would pursue justice via international courts for the Katyn massacre in 1940 when Stalin’s police shot around 22,000 Poles. "Genocide has no statute of limitations. Therefore, I will demand that this case be settled before international courts. We will submit the appropriate motions in the nearest future," Duda said in a speech.

