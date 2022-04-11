 
Monday April 11, 2022
Quran Khawani

By Our Correspondent
April 11, 2022

LAHORE: The staff of Sports Board Punjab organised Quran Khawani on the death anniversary of former Secretary Sports Punjab Arshad Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium.Deputy Director Tariq , Mustafa Shah, DSO Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum, Sufi Abdul Sattar, Assistant Director M Bilal, PRO SBP Abdul Rauf Roofi and many employees participated in the Quran Khawani.

