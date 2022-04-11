Farmers asked to timely irrigate sunflower crop

LAHORE:The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to timely irrigate the sunflower crop to obtain maximum yield.
A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that farmers did not pay proper attention on irrigating the crop due to which chances of less per acre production increases. He said that out of the total water need of the crop, 20 to 25 percent should be given within the first month. Proper and timely irrigation keeps the seed healthy and leaves positive impact on the growth process of the crop, he added.
LAHORE: The staff of Sports Board Punjab organised Quran Khawani on the death anniversary of former Secretary Sports...
LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases have decreased significantly in Punjab due to current heat wave as 25 new...
LAHORE:Mercury reached 41.2°C in the provincial metropolis here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE:PMLN central vice-president Hamza Shehbaz has said the PTI was defeated in the federation and it will face the...
Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, my son and daughter both are the student of Class V in a private school and they are attending...
LAHORE:Railway police is all set to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday to...
Comments