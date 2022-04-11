Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, my son and daughter both are the student of Class V in a private school and they are attending basic education on computer. They demand me provide them a computer in home, but due to abusive information and advertisement I almost avoided fulfilling their demand. Your kind advice is required in this regard. (Zaheer Majeed- Karachi)

Ans: In the view of interest that your children have shown and their intellectual / psychological growth, I prefer that you get them a computer system and get it fixed by the computer vendor concerned for a limited access. Since your children are still in grade 5 so they will not be requiring unlimited access to every website.

Q2: I would like to have your expert opinion and suggestion for my younger son in selecting his career. He is studying in Inter (Pre-Engg). In the first year, he secured 88.5 percent with Math’s - 97, Physics - 98 and Chemistry -94 marks. He likes to take either Electrical or Mechanical Engineering for his future studies. Your expert advice is required which field he should opt for, or some other in your opinion. (Moeen Ali- Lahore)

Ans: I will advise your son that he should consider doing Telecom Engineering with Mobile or Wireless specialism. If he wants more hands-on field, he can then look towards doing a B.Engg in Mechatronics which has comparatively better job prospects.

Q3: I am writing to get a piece of advice that I got MPhil. Zoology degree in 2012 from the GCU, Lahore with GPA 3.78. After this I joined a private higher secondary school and still, I am teaching there. I have decided to do PhD but only from Lahore. Please guide me which subject suits me and from which university should I do it. (Shahid Naqvi-Lahore)

Ans: I will advise you to start documenting a fine research synopsis and select a topic in animal genetics if feasible. Once you have decided your research topic you must start searching for a supervisor at GCU or PU and I am sure you will find a good supervisor.

Q4: I have done my graduation in Botany, Zoology and Chemistry with high first division. Now I have taken admission in MSC Biochemistry and I want your guidance about the scope of the subject and tell me that should I continue this course or I should switch to MSC Chemistry? (Khizra Anwar- Islamabad)

Ans: Biochemistry is a right choice and therefore you should study MSc in Biochemistry.

It is important however, that you should choose a topic which is relevant to the current developments within its highly potential areas, including visiting Forensic Sciences, DNA Analysis and New Drug Research areas.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).