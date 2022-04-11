Railway police all set to guard Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE:Railway police is all set to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday (tomorrow) to celebrate Baisakhi festival.

The scheduled stay of pilgrims is six days (April 12 to April 17). On special directions from IG Railway Faisal Shahkar, DIG North has devised a comprehensive security plan and circulated it among the police for implementation.

About 400 cops have been deployed to provide security to the Sikh pilgrims, starting from Wagah station to Nankana-Sahib. Railway has decided to run three special trains to facilitate Sikhs. Each train will be escorted by senior police inspector along with other contingents.

DIG North directed the officers concerned to remain in complete liaison and coordination with other law enforcement agencies to successfully implement all the security arrangements. Special teams have been prepared to conduct round-the-clock track patrolling in between the route of pilgrims. Special commandos and snipers will also be deployed at each railway station, especially Wagah, Hassan Abdal and Nankana Sahib. The windows and doors of special trains will remain closed and the area where trains stop will be declared as ‘no-zone area.’ Train escorting personnel have been asked to keep the racks of carriages empty.